DAYTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A man is in custody and faces a capital murder charge after a bloody shooting rampage Monday that left three people dead and two others wounded in at least three different homes in a rural Southeast Texas subdivision.

The rampage happened about 11:00 a.m. on a county road just outside Dayton, Texas, about 50 miles northeast of Houston.

Michael Wettstein, 41 and a resident of the cul de sac where the rampage unfolded, was arrested after he was found hiding in a nearby wooded area, Liberty County Sheriff’s Capt. Ken DeFoor said.

Wettstein is jailed without bond pending arraignment on a capital murder charge.

He is suspected of killing one person in the first home and two people in the second home, while a father and daughter were wounded in a third, DeFoor said.

The father and daughter were airlifted to a Houston hospital.

DeFoor did not know their current condition.

Identities were not released, and a motive has not been determined.

Investigators found a shotgun and a rifle they believe were involved in the shootings and continue to search for a rifle, DeFoor said.

