Comments
FLOWER MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police officers in Flower Mound are asking people to avoid the area of High Road and Green Meadow Lane due to an active scene involving a death.
The police department tweeted their request, and said they will release more information once it’s available.
Officers are currently working an active scene involving a death in the area of High Road and Green Meadow Lane. Please avoid the area at this time and we will release more information, once available. pic.twitter.com/f9zlo3AGsB
— Flower Mound PD (@FlowerMoundPD) August 18, 2020
This is a developing story, please click back for updates.