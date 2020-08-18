FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Governor Greg Abbott was joined by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dennis Bonnen and Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price for the press conference addressing the defunding of police departments in cities across the state.

Last week the Austin City Council voted to cut the police department’s budget by about one-third and move the money to social services. Today Gov. Abbott announced new actions that will be taken against municipalities that do the same.

“To maintain the safety that our communities deserve today we are announcing a legislative proposal that will discourage defunding law enforcement in Texas,” he said during the afternoon press conference. “Any city that defunds police departments will have its property tax revenue frozen at the current level. They will ever be able to increase property tax revenue again if they defund police.”

The governor went on to say, “Cities that endanger residents by reducing law enforcement should not then be able to turn around and go back and get more property tax dollars from those same residents whose lives the city just endangered.”

The City of Austin voted to move some $21 million to fund local social services and community resources — including response to the coronavirus, mental health aid programs, violence prevention, victim services and food, housing and abortion access. Another $80 million is set to be redistributed to similar city services, and $49 million will be spent on the Austin Reimagine Safety Fund, which aims to provide alternative forms of public safety and community support besides policing.

During the Fort Worth press conference Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said, “When I think about what Austin has done… had any other mayor of any other city in Texas been as irresponsible as they have been they would have chaos and their citizens would be in danger. It is only because of our DPS force of state troopers, hundreds that came to the aid and recuse of APD, that Austin didn’t turn into a potential Seattle or Portland.”

Patrick said he hopes the legislation, in it’s final form, will roll back the reallocation of funds that are set to take place in Austin in October.

Saying that they were not defunding police, but shifting priorities, last week Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus proposed a budget plan that would shift money into a special crime control fund, away from enforcement initiatives, and over to prevention programs. Under the proposal the department would spend an additional $4.5 million of the fund on prevention efforts next year.

During the Tuesday press conference Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said, “We support the enhanced funding for public safety, for training. We do understand the concerns in the community of relationships with our police department. Chief Kraus and his team, as well as council, are working on those community relations, but we will not defund our police to solve those issues. We will find sources to help with that.”

Texas’ four largest cities — Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio — each spent more than a third of their general funds on their police departments in the 2020 fiscal year.

In response to the Fort Worth press conference, Texas Democrats released a statement saying that amidst the state reaching 10,000 deaths, the governor was trying to distract his lack of positive leadership during the pandemic.

The statement read, in part —