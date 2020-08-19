DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department Financial Crimes Unit is requesting help identifying a woman who stole someone’s identity to cash $8,600 in hot checks.
Between June 5 and June 6, 2020, the suspect used the victim’s Bank of America checking account. She cashed multiple checks at various Bank of America locations throughout Dallas.
If anyone has any information regarding this offense or the suspect, please contact Detective M. Almeida at 469-301-0340 or via email at monica.almeida@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at (214)373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.