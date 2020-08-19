DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot announced Wednesday that his office, working with Dallas Police and the FBI, arrested David Thomas Hawkins, 74, for the aggravated sexual assault of a Dallas woman in 1985.

Authorities believe DNA evidence links Hawkins to three other aggravated sexual assaults in Dallas and two in Shreveport, Louisiana between 1980 and 1985.

“This case was solved through the use of forensic genetic genealogy analysis and is the first of its kind to be solved in this manner in Dallas County,” said Creuzot.

In the 1985 aggravated sexual assault case, investigators reviewed the case with the help of experts in forensic genetic genealogy.

After extensive DNA testing, genealogy research and surveillance investigators linked Hawkins to the unknown male profile from the sexual assault collection kit in the 1985 case.

They used the same advanced DNA testing that helped crack the decades-old Golden State Killer case.

“This is why we have the federal Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) grant. It affords us the opportunity to investigate and vigorously prosecute cases that could not be solved decades ago. The use of forensic genetic genealogy is a game changer for us.” said Assistant District Attorney Leighton D’Antoni. “I want to thank the Dallas Police Department and the Dallas FBI Office for their hard work on this case as we seek to pursue justice on behalf of these women and their families. This investigation highlights what can happen when the best in Dallas County law enforcement come together to solve the most difficult cold cases.”