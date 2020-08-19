NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By Brian New
Filed Under:executive order, Gov. Greg Abbott, President Donald Trump, Texas News, Texas Workforce Commission, TWC, Tweet, tweet deleted, Unemployment, Unemployment benefits

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A mistaken tweet from the Texas Workforce Commission has caused further confusion about whether unemployed Texans will be receiving the added $300 a week benefit authorized by President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, the TWC’s official Twitter account posted “Today, Gov. Abbott authorized TWC to submit the application for the additional $300 made available under President Trump’s Lost Wage Assistance Executive Order. Please continue to check our social media and the TWC Website for updated information.”

Texas Workforce Commission deleted tweet

The tweet was then removed 30 minutes later.

A TWC spokesperson said it was a mistake, the tweet was not supposed to be posted. The government spokesperson could not confirm whether an announcement is coming on Thursday.

If Texas applies and is approved for the federal funds, Texans who are out of work will see an additional $300 a week in their unemployment benefits likely starting August 29.

This is in addition to their state unemployment benefits.

Earlier this month, President Trump signed an executive order for added unemployment benefits after Congress failed to reach an agreement on how much federal unemployment benefits should amount to.

The extra $600 federal pandemic unemployment benefit expired July 31.

Many states have been slow to apply for the federal funding as states are required to kick in $100 to get the federal $300.

However, Texas can achieve this by counting its already weekly unemployment payment toward the $100 match.

Comments

Leave a Reply