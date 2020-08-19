AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A mistaken tweet from the Texas Workforce Commission has caused further confusion about whether unemployed Texans will be receiving the added $300 a week benefit authorized by President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, the TWC’s official Twitter account posted “Today, Gov. Abbott authorized TWC to submit the application for the additional $300 made available under President Trump’s Lost Wage Assistance Executive Order. Please continue to check our social media and the TWC Website for updated information.”

The tweet was then removed 30 minutes later.

UPDATE: TWC has now deleted the tweet and says it was not supposed to be posted. @CBSDFW https://t.co/dtCDCJzTnD — Brian New (@BrianNewCBS) August 19, 2020

A TWC spokesperson said it was a mistake, the tweet was not supposed to be posted. The government spokesperson could not confirm whether an announcement is coming on Thursday.

If Texas applies and is approved for the federal funds, Texans who are out of work will see an additional $300 a week in their unemployment benefits likely starting August 29.

This is in addition to their state unemployment benefits.

Earlier this month, President Trump signed an executive order for added unemployment benefits after Congress failed to reach an agreement on how much federal unemployment benefits should amount to.

The extra $600 federal pandemic unemployment benefit expired July 31.

Many states have been slow to apply for the federal funding as states are required to kick in $100 to get the federal $300.

However, Texas can achieve this by counting its already weekly unemployment payment toward the $100 match.