DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 399 more confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total in Dallas County to 66,464.

Forty-four of those newly reported cases are from April, May and June that were “lost in the State’s system,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

The county also reported five more deaths (and one probably) ranging in age from a person in their 40s to people in their 80s, bringing the total to 843.

“The overall trend is a gradual decline, and if we maintain our community resolve to wear masks, maintain 6 foot distancing, use good hand hygiene, and forgo unnecessary trips and any activities around people who are not wearing a mask 100% of the time, we will continue to see the numbers improve, less people get sick, more businesses stay open, more activities become permissible and our kids getting back to school sooner rather than later,” Judge Jenkins said.

From August 6th to 14th, 227 school-aged children between 5 to 18 years of age were reported to have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19.

More than 3,549 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1, including 66 children who have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 32 was 398.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has been declining but remains high, with about 14% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 32 of the pandemic.

Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 26% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

The additional five COVID-19 deaths include the following four confirmed and one probable:

– A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.