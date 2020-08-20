ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Arlington Police Department is looking for the driver of a car, which was towing a motorcycle that lost control and crashed into another car in the 200 block of W. Park Row Drive — killing the motorcyclist.

It happened at 3:46 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Investigators said the tow vehicle along with the motorcycle was traveling westbound in the inside lane. The passenger car was traveling eastbound in the inside lane. Investigators said the motorcycle operator lost control of the motorcycle and fell into the inside lane of the eastbound traffic lane and struck the passenger car with their body.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the passenger car, which struck the motorcyclist remained on scene and was cooperative.

But the driver of the tow vehicle fled the scene and remains at large at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crash Investigator Dane Ritcheson at 817.575.8601. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817.469.TIPS.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin is notified.