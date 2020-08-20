DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For most travelers, losing their luggage would count as a bad day.
But one man passing through Dallas Love Field this week lost an envelope containing $4,000 in cash.
Larry, who didn’t want to share his last name, was traveling from Phoenix to Dallas for a weekend trip.
He says he brought the cash to spend with his family and had been in a rush the morning he left for his flight.
“I just grabbed the whole envelope of money and went and stuck it in my pocket. Well, in hindsight what I didn’t realize was that I had caught the cargo pocket on like a rack in the airport and it had ripped the bottom of it,” he said.
The rip left a hole in his shorts and the envelope slipped through.
The only hint in the envelope of who the owner was, was a bank receipt, but no name.
Larry didn’t realize the money was gone until he had already left the airport.
“That night I was like ‘wow what an idiot. How could I have lost $4,000′?” he said.
He immediately called the airport but was sent to voicemail.
The next morning he received what he called a miraculous phone call.
“She said yeah, we’ve got it.’ And I was like, ‘you have got to be kidding me,’” he said.
It was found by Sandra Perkins, a Dallas Love Field custodian of 15 years.
She found it on a bench where they believe it had been sitting for multiple hours. She said it was a blessing to return it to him.
“Well, that’s the right thing to do, from my heart I know it is,” Perkins said.
They were able to confirm it was his through the bank receipt.
Larry says he has learned a lesson.
“Everybody’s like ‘what the hell are you doing carrying $4,000 with you?’ I’m like ‘you know that’s a great question,’” he said. “[Next time] I am going to like duct tape it to my arm or my forehead going forward so I don’t lose it!”