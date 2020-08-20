Comments
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) — Downed power lines closed part of a roadway in North Richland Hills on Thursday.
The lines were knocked down as the driver of an 18-wheeler — traveling along Highway 26 — tried to turn around in a business parking lot.
The power lines were pulled down after getting caught on the top of the truck.
No one was injured during the incident and there were no immediate power outages in the area. But to make the necessary repairs, power will be cut to surrounding businesses and houses.
Boulevard 26 — from from Bedford Euless Road to Maplewood — was closed for hours while crews with Oncor made repairs.