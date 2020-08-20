DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Visitors can now get a fresh, in person perspective to the artwork at the Nasher Sculpture Center.

The primary element to its COVID-19 re-opening is the capacity restriction. They are allowing no more than 40 people inside the museum at a time.

Director of the Nasher Sculpture Center, Jeremy Strick, said when they were forced to close the doors on March 13, they immediately transitioned to distributing content online. But they were planning and preparing for their reopening for months now.

“The important thing is that everyone who comes here can feel assured they are going to have a safe experience as they experience what we think perhaps the most beautiful place in Dallas,” said Strick.

Museum staff has implemented new safety measures visitors will see immediately upon entering the front doors… hand sanitizer stations…plastic dividers… and masks… all aimed at keeping everyone protected against the virus

The museum is open Thursday through Sunday.

Tickets are sold for a two hour time block and available online.