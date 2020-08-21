DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Four people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened Thursday around 8:30 p.m.
Denton Police officers responded to a call about a fight at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of E. McKinney St.
Additional callers to police dispatch reported multiple shots fired.
When officers got to the scene, they encountered people in two vehicles attempting to leave the that matched descriptions provided by callers.
Officers conducted a felony traffic stop on both vehicles and detained four men.
Two of the vehicle occupants were found to have non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals for treatment.
Multiple firearms were recovered from the vehicles.
The investigation revealed the shooting was “related to an ongoing domestic dispute.”
The men were arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and taken to jail.
Their names have not yet been released.