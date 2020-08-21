DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Officers Reneeshia McIntyre and Delia Pesina were answering a call this month at an Old East Dallas apartment complex when a friendly 2-year-old just happened to get their attention.

“That 2-year old invited us over and mom started talking to us and one thing led to another,” said Officer Delia Pesina.

The patrol officers met the mother who told them she had fled an abusive spouse with her six children all under the age 11.

“I asked mom how long they’ve been living there and she stated ‘a few months.’ My first instinct was they just moved in because there was literally nothing in the apartment,” said Officer Pesina.

“She literally was washing styrofoam plates,” said Officer Reneeshia McIntyre. “We kind of read each other‘s minds. You’re partners after so long and when we were leaving I immediately said to her ‘o we’re coming back aren’t we? We were going to take care of it’.”

A plan to collect money from fellow officers led to trips to buy beds, cribs, mattresses, sheets, pillows, furniture and organizers.

“We told the children ‘this is where you’re going to be sleeping.’ The excitement on their face was so heartfelt we had to fight back tears,” said Officer McIntyre.

The officers not only assembled and furnished the entire apartment, they collected enough money to also buy $250 worth of food and snacks for a deeply appreciative mom.

“I can’t see everybody, but I thank y’all so much. I love y’all so much from the bottom of my heart,” said the mother on the phone to CBS 11.

The officers said they believe in showing as much love for the neighborhood in Old East Dallas they patrol as their own. Both also know well what it’s like to be poor and to escape from family violence.

“I can relate to the kids and I had officers impact me when I was little,” said Officer Pesina.

The officers could have simply walked away from the apartment onto other police calls.

Instead, they showed their hearts are truly bigger than the badges they wear over them.

“For me it’s part of my job description. It’s part of my heart,” said Officer McIntyre.