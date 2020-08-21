DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 714 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, but 439 of those newly confirmed cases were from June, as the state continues to update its backlog of cases from reporting system errors that led to them not being reported at the time.

Another 20 cases were from July and earlier in August.

Today, although we report 714 positive cases, only 260 of those should be considered new. The rest comes from the State’s electronic laboratory reporting system errors that led to old cases not being timely reported,” explained Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement.

The total COVID-19 case count in Dallas County is 67,486.

There were three more deaths reported, bringing the total to 849.

The total number of probable cases in Dallas County is 2,574, including eight probable deaths from COVID-19, DCHHS reported Friday.

“We continue to see a good trend with the number of new positive cases… We are seeing a good trend due to masking, social distancing, hand washing and avoiding unnecessary trips and gatherings with people outside your immediate family who are unmasked. We must continue this in order to have fewer illnesses, more businesses remain open, and our children back to school sooner rather than later,” said Judge Jenkins.

COVID-19 testing will now be available at any City of Dallas or Dallas County testing site for anyone over the age of five, with or without symptoms.

Locations can be found here.

More than 3,549 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1, including 66 children who have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years old.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The additional 3 deaths reported Friday include:

– A Grand Prairie woman in her 50s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Garland man in his 60s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Dallas man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility. He expired in hospice care and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The State of Texas reported 4,651 new COVID-19 cases and 258 more deaths on Friday.