DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With just a little more than two weeks until the start of the new school year, many Dallas ISD families are trying to figure out arrangements for at-home learning.

The school district announced Thursday the first four weeks of classes would be entirely virtual.

“Very different, who would have ever thought?” said Consuelo Mota, who has two children in DISD schools.

Mota said she is glad the district plans to go with online learning only until at least early October.

“I think it’s a great idea, because I have a baby at home and I’m thinking of his health if they go to school and come back with something,” said Mota.

She will be home to help her children stay on top of their virtual lessons.

Stephanie Dunbar can do the same for her two grandkids, but she knows others aren’t as fortunate.

“Not every family will be able to do it, and I hope they have somebody that can kind of help them with going back to school,” Dunbar said.

The district knows it will be hard for many families to juggle work with limited access to childcare or the proper resources for learning at home, but the decision follows a recommendation from a Dallas County Health and Human Services advisory committee.

“I think it’s good because right now with the pandemic being at high numbers, I think it’s a little safer for the children,” said Melanie Arrga, another DISD parent.

DISD said it has invested $20 million to ensure every student has the technology needed for virtual instruction.

The district is currently in the process of deploying those iPads and Chromebooks, along with hotspots for families who don’t have internet access at home.

“I guess this is our new norm,” Dunbar said.

The school district said it may want to extend online learning beyond the first four weeks, but will need the school board’s approval to do so.

The first day of classes will be Tuesday, September 8.