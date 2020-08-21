DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County Public Health reported the county’s first human case of West Nile virus this year.

The patient lives in Denton and was diagnosed with West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease.

“As mosquito traps throughout Denton County have become more active over the summer, we are now seeing our first human case of West Nile virus,” stated Juan Rodriguez, DCPH Assistant Director and Chief Epidemiologist. “We ask community members to take preventive actions to lower their risk of contracting a mosquito-borne illness.”

DCPH advises residents to take the following steps to minimize risk of contracting WNV:

· Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as bird baths, flowerpots, and clogged rain gutters. Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.

· Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.

· Defend yourself by using EPA approved repellent. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Click here for additional information including mosquito maps, latest news, and facts about WNV.

Health officials repeated warnings earlier this month about the increase in West Nile positive mosquitoes across North Texas.

Tarrant County led the state with 235 positive samples as of August 5.

Dallas, Denton, Collin and Johnson counties have also had positive mosquitoes.

Tarrant and Dallas counties have also each reported a human cases of WNV.

One person died.