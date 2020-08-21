— UPDATED AUGUST 21, 2020 5:27 AM
IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – On Thursday the Irving Police Department had requested that the Texas Department of Public Safety activate an Endangered Missing Persons Alert for Devante Ardell Dee.
Just after 3:00 a.m. Friday police said the 13 year old had been located safely and was being reunited with his family..
Dee, who has been diagnosed with autism, had been last seen in the 2600 block Fairbrook Street on Thursday afternoon.
Officials had said Dee left the house with a large steak knife.
The public was warned that they should not try to make contact with the teen.
DISCONTINUED ENDANGERED MISSING ALERT for Devante Ardell Dee from Irving, TX, on 08/21/2020. pic.twitter.com/jkir1pkln8
— Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) August 21, 2020
Police didn’t release any information as to how Dee was located.