ORLANDO, Fla. (CBSDFW.COM) – The status of Luka Doncic for Game 4 against the Los Angeles Clippers is expected to be a “game time-type decision,” according to coach Rick Carlisle.
The Dallas Mavericks star limped off the court in the third quarter of Friday night’s loss after suffering a left ankle sprain on defense. He returned at the start of the fourth quarter but was unable to play through the injury.
Doncic is currently listed as questionable for Game 4 on Sunday afternoon. “I believe this will be a game time-type decision,” Carlisle said.
Carlisle on Saturday said the team is currently awaiting the 21-year-old’s MRI results which, according to the coach, are delayed due to an issue with machine in the NBA’s “bubble.”
“We’re uncertain as to his status. We do not have the diagnostic test results yet, the MRI results, so that will certainly have something to do with it, and mostly it’ll have to do with how he’s feeling,” Carlisle said.
In his first NBA playoff series, Doncic scored 42 points in Game 1, 28 in Game 2 and left Game 3 with a triple-double. The Mavs are currently down 2-1 to the Clippers.
Game 4 is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday.