Tropical Storm Marco Quickly Approaching US Landfall With Laura Following Right BehindTropical Storm Marco is quickly approaching landfall in Louisiana, with Laura -- which could become a strong hurricane -- following right behind this week. Texas could see activity from both of these storms.

Texas Gov. Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration, Requests Federal Aid As Marco And Laura Approach US Gulf CoastTexas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday held a briefing about the state's response to Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura as the systems head toward the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Marco Upgraded To Hurricane As It Heads Toward US Gulf CoastMarco was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane Sunday and is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast Monday. The latest track has it moving northwest through North Texas.