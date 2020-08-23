NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after police said he may have shot himself while “playing with a gun” at a home in Dallas.

Police responded to the shooting Sunday afternoon on Hedgerow Drive. The child was found shot at the location of the call.

Police said the boy was transported to a children’s hospital in critical condition.

Investigators were seen questioning adults outside the home through the evening. Police have not said how the child may have obtained the weapon.

