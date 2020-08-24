DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Following 46 cases of bleach ingestions in the North Texas Poison Center region since the start of August, experts are again warning people that drinking the chemical won’t prevent COVID-19.
The organization pointed to “misleading and inaccurate information circulating online about how to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” for an uptick in poisonings.
The FDA has long warned that drinking chlorine dioxide products can lead to “severe vomiting, severe diarrhea, life-threatening low blood pressure caused by dehydration and acute liver failure.”
But you can potentially reduce potential spread of the coronavirus by cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, such as tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets and sinks with bleach.
The Mayo Clinic recommends making a disinfecting solution by combining 4 teaspoons of household bleach and 1 quart of water. Read and follow instructions and precautions. For example, wear gloves and make sure there’s good airflow in the room. Don’t mix bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser — the combination could produce toxic fumes.
Bottom line — do not drink bleach, under any circumstance, ever.
Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources