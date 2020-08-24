SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The long-anticipated return to school arrived late for some online students after a widespread outage for the video meeting application Zoom.
Students were unable to connect to classroom video feeds on their home computers, although some were still able to use phone apps to connect.
The app was accessible again shortly after 11 a.m. but not before some students had missed their first few classes of the year.
In Carroll ISD, administrators posted videos on social media, recommending students use their phones until Zoom was repaired. The district started the year Monday, with about 45% of its students scheduled to start online.
Not all districts are using Zoom to connect students to classes. Grapevine-Colleyville ISD uses Cisco Webex for its classes. Mansfield was using Microsoft Teams, and neither district was affected by the outage.
Neil Medwed with Meriplex, who has spent a career helping companies manage their connectivity and networks, said he doesn’t expect the outages to be a regular part of virtual school.
“The applications going to be better,” he said. “They’re going to work on security and improve security. And the capacity component will be thought of and worked to make sure things like the outage that happened today hopefully will not happen again.”