NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — During the coronavirus pandemic, the Texas Lottery jackpot has grown to it’s largest since 2014.

On Monday, officials reported that a winning ticket for the August 26 drawing would give the holder an estimated $34.75 million.

The amount is the largest jackpot prize the game has offered since a $36.25 million jackpot for the May 31, 2014 drawing.

The upcoming Wednesday jackpot is also the 5th largest lottery prize currently up for grabs in the world.

“Lotto Texas players have been waiting more than six years for a jackpot this large,” said Lottery Commission director Gary Grief,. “I look forward to congratulating the biggest Lotto Texas winner since 2014. However, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

The winning ticket for the 2014 game was sold in Cuero, Texas — about 85 miles southwest of San Antonio.

The last time Lotto Texas had a jackpot winner of more than $30 million was in May of 2018.

The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was a $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004 drawing, which was sold in El Paso.

Lotto Texas drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m.