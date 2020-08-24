NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Tropical Storm Marco may be weakening as it approaches the Louisiana and Texas Gulf Coast, but Laura is gaining strength and could be a supercharged hurricane, with winds topping 110 mph, by the time it makes landfall.

As a result of the two-storm combination, Governor Greg Abbott had mobilized the Texas National Guard. More than 70 members of the Texas Army, Air National Guards, and Texas State Guard have been activated and are being positioned throughout the state of Texas ahead of the storms.

A release from the governor’s office says Texas Army National Guard ground transportation teams, with high profile vehicles, are moving to support local and state agencies. Air crews on Blackhawk and Lakota helicopters have been alerted at airports in Austin and San Antonio to assist with any emergency evacuations or search and rescue.

Governor Abbott urged residents to put their safety and that of their family above all else.

“As the situation develops, it is imperative that Texans who live on the Gulf Coast and in Southeast Texas pay close attention to weather alerts and heed warnings from local officials. Property and belongings can be restored, but lives cannot,” he said.

The Texas Military Department has reportedly trained for rescue operations in a COVID-19 environment and has strategically placed personal protective equipment around the state.