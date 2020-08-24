NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — Zoom, the video conferencing app that’s become a go-to for workers and students stuck at home during the pandemic, is down in some areas.
In the United States, the problem is impacting some North Texas students. Administrators in the Carroll Independent School District sent a notice that Zoom ‘is currently experiencing partial outages across the nation’ and said they would let parents and students know when the issue was resolved
In the U.S., the problem also seems to be affecting those on the East Coast.
“We have received reports of users being unable to visit the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars,” the company said in a statement Monday morning. “We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them.”
A glance at Down Detector, which tracks internet outages, show users in the United Kingdom were also experiencing issues.
Created as a business communication tool nearly a decade ago, Zoom’s popularity exploded at the beginning of this year, as millions of people in lockdown began using it to host events ranging from birthday parties to religious events and even to cabinet meetings.
