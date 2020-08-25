DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 217 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 69,303, including 881 confirmed deaths. The total number of probable cases in Dallas County is 2,740, including 8 probable deaths from COVID-19.

“Today we have a total of 217 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, none of which are from the State’s electronic laboratory reporting system. Additionally we have 24 deaths including two men in their 30s, one who did not have any underlying high-risk health conditions. We are seeing a continuing good trend in lowering numbers of infections and hospitalizations. We must not lose our resolve to do the things that have caused that turn in the right direction, namely masking, six-foot distancing, frequent hand washing, avoiding unnecessary trips, and avoiding any indoor activity where the people around you cannot be masked one hundred percent of the time. It’s up to all of us to combat COVID-19 and everyone must make good personal decisions for community health to be successful,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The additional 24 deaths reported Tuesday include the following:

– A man in his 30s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 30s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 40s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital.

– A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Balch Springs. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED.

– A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized.

– A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. She had been hospitalized, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital.

– A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Lancaster. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

From August 1st to 14th, 531 school-aged children between 5 to 18 years of age were reported to have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19. About 50% of these cases were high school age. By zip code of residence, 302 (57%) of these children were projected to have been enrolled in Dallas ISD schools.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. The 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 33 was 295. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has been declining but remains high, with about 12.8% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 33.

Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 26% were associated with long-term care facilities.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php

Specific Guidance for the Public:

· Dallas County COVID-19 Related Health Guidance for the Public

· Dallas County Measures for Protecting An Institution’s Workforce from COVID-19 Infection: Employer/Employee Guidance

· Dallas County Guidance for Individuals at High-Risk for Severe COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

· Avoid close contact outside your home: Put 6 feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household.

· Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others and continue to keep about 6 feet between yourself and others. The cloth face cover is not a substitute for social distancing.

· Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care

· Wash your hands often and with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces daily using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands. Immediately wash your hands.

· Monitor your health daily. Be alert for symptoms. Take your temperature and follow CDC guidance if symptoms develop.

Additional information is available at the following websites:

· CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

· CDC Travel Information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html

· DSHS: https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/

· DCHHS: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php

