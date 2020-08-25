HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — First COVID-19, now Hurricane Laura… the storm approaching the Texas Gulf Coast has caused the postponement of the Houston Astros’ game against the Los Angeles Angels that was scheduled for Wednesday.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on September 5 in Anaheim. Los Angeles will be the home team for the first game of the doubleheader and the Astros will be the home team for the second game, which is the rescheduled game.
The rescheduled game will be played as part of a previously scheduled series with the Angels set for Sept. 4-6.
It’s the second time this series has been altered because of tropical weather: Thursday’s game was moved and will played as part of a doubleheader Tuesday starting at 5:05 p.m. The Astros won the opener 11-4 on Monday night.
Laura is forecast to make landfall on the Gulf coast late Wednesday or early Thursday.
Laura was already a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday and could become a Category 3 hurricane — with sustained winds of more than 111 mph — before making landfall.
