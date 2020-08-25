Dallas County Included In Governor Abbott's Disaster Declaration As Hurricane Laura Moves Toward Texas Hurricane Laura is currently forecast to make landfall as a major hurricane over Southeast Texas late Wednesday night.

Hurricane Laura Has Formed, Takes Aim At Louisiana & Texas As It Approaches The Gulf CoastMarco had weakened to a tropical depression when it made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River -- not far from New Orleans. But the Gulf Coast isn't expected to be as lucky when Laura rolls in.