FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Driveline retail merchandising is a nationwide company based out of North Texas.
They are primarily in the business of providing retails displays for stores and their products.
Dave Orzolek is the vice president of employer relations for the company and said, “We provide inventory services, stocking service we change out signage we do inventory audits.”
He explained a lot of their workload has been deemed as essential throughout the pandemic and as a result they have stayed very busy and now they need to hire.
He added, “We actually have more business in our books for the last half of the year than we have in the last 5 years.”
Orzolek said, “In the DFW area we have about 150 to 200, and they range from our hourly positions doing merchandising in the store during the day.”
The company says they have plenty of benefits to offer employees. The jobs are both full time and part time.
