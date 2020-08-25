Comments
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County has extended its face mask order for businesses to Nov. 30 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
County Judge Glen Whitley issued the extension to the order and his disaster declaration on Tuesday in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.
The order was originally issued on June 25, requiring residents and employees inside businesses to wear a face mask or covering.
The county currently has 40,331 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, along with 519 deaths. The county also reported 32,670 patients have recovered from the virus.
The judge’s executive order can be read here.