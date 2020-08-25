TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County Public Health reported four more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.
The deceased include a man from Fort Worth in his 80s, a man from Arlington in his 80s, a man from White Settlement in his 70s and a man from Benbrook in his 60s. All three men had underlying health conditions.
Tarrant County now has 519 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 32,670 people have recovered.
COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
