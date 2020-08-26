CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An 18-year-old has been charged in the death of another teenager after a crash in Carrollton last week, police said.
Police said the crash happened at around 1:20 p.m. on Aug. 18 in the 2700 block of North Josey Lane. A Honda Civic was hit as it was turning into the Trinity Valley Shopping Center.
The driver who police said caused the crash, Joe Christopher Gomez, was allegedly speeding northbound on North Josey Lane before the crash, according to witnesses.
Investigators determined Gomez reached a max speed of 85 mph in a 40-mph zone.
Police said the crash sent 17-year-old Ryan Sihab Islam to the hospital, but he died four days later. Islam’s mother, who was driving the Civic, was also seriously injured.
Police said Gomez has been charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.