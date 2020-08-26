ARLIINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington police arrested Felipe Venegas Ramos, 28, with Failure to Stop and Render Aid and Intoxication Manslaughter after officers determined he was impaired during a crash that killed a motorcyclist.
The crash happened at 11:20 p.m. on August 25 in the 7800 block of S. Cooper Street. Officers arrived on scene and found the 50-year-old motorcyclist who was severely injured. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
Investigators said Ramos was driving the truck that hit the victim and fled the scene on foot immediately following the crash. Officers later located Ramos the area and arrested him.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified.