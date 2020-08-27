FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW) — Thirty years have passed since Texas Blues legend and Dallas native Stevie Ray Vaughan was killed in a helicopter crash.

He was 35.

On this somber anniversary many faithful fans showed up at his grave site at Laurel Land Memorial Park in Dallas to pay tribute to the man who redefined the genre.

Rocky Larson is a life-long fan who joined others at the site of Vaughan’s final resting place on Thursday. They played some of his old music and recalled their favorite SRV memories.

“I made specific effort to come pay my respect to Stevie because he was a good guy. He was a great guitar player he was every bit as good a sweet man,” said Larson.

SRV’s older brother Jimmie Vaughan spoke to CBS 11 News back in January of this year about the 30 year anniversary of the musician’s untimely death.

The older Vaughan (who is a Blues master in his own right) said, “I still can’t hardly believe that’s true. Even though I was there and I know it’s true, but it still doesn’t seem possible. If Stevie were here he would be tearing it up and having a good time. Playing guitar every night going to the next gig just like always.”

The city of Dallas planned to unveil a memorial for both Vaughan brothers at a park in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of the city not far from where they grew up.

But those plans were postponed to a future date as a result of the on-going coronavirus pandemic.