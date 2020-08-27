(CBSLOCAL)- Fans of The Late Late Show With James Corden were treated to a special performance earlier this week when three-time GRAMMY nominee James Bay performed inside the London Eye. Bay sang his new song “Chew On My Heart” which was released in July of this year.

This special showcase also made history as Bay was the first artist filmed performing inside the Eye since the world-renowned landmark’s reopening. Check out the video above to see the full performance and tune in for new episodes weeknights at 12:37 AM ET/11:37 PM C, only on CBS and available to stream on CBS All Access. Check your local listings for more information.