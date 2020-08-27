DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The mother of two sisters found shot to death in their father’s taxicab in 2008 says justice will be served now that FBI agents have arrested Yaser Abdel Said, 63.

Said, the girl’s father, was arrested in Justin, 36 miles northwest of Dallas.

“Now the girls can rest in peace. Yaser was on the run for so long and it’s hard to wrap my brain around it. I am very happy now. It was the happiest moment… he is caught and justice can be served for Amina and Sarah,” said their mother, Patricia Owens.

Sarah was 17 and her sister Amina was 18-years-old.

Police found them on New Year’s Day after one of the girls called 911 from a cellphone and said she was dying.

“Help,” said a crying voice on the 911 recording, later determined by police to be that of Sarah Said. “I’m dying. Oh my God. Stop it.”

Owens told CBS 11 News she found out about Said’s capture through from media and then received a call from the Irving Police Department. That was when she also found out two more arrests were made — Islam Said, the suspect’s son, and Yassim Said, the Yaser’s brother. Both face charges for harboring a fugitive.

The Egyptian-born suspect was sought on a capital murder warrant since the fatal shootings of the two Lewisville High School students.

A police report at the time said a family member told investigators that the suspect threatened “bodily harm″ against Sarah for going on a date with a non-Muslim. Patricia fled with her daughters in the week before their deaths because she was in “great fear for her life.” Gail Gattrell, the sisters’ great-aunt, has called the deaths an “honor killing,” in which a woman is murdered by a relative to protect her family’s honor.

“On January 1, 2008, the Irving Police Department opened a murder investigation after two young girls were found shot to death. Since that night, the members of the Irving Police Department and our partners with the Dallas FBI, have tirelessly pursued justice for Amina and Sarah,’ said Irving Police Chief Jeff Spivey. “Even after 12 years of frustration and dead-ends, the pursuit for their killer never ceased. Today’s arrest of their father, Yaser Said brings us closer to ensuring justice is served on their behalf.”