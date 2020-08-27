(CBSDFW.COM) – Our homes will become classrooms as schools open for remote learning.
Lindsey Parish and Amanda Allen at AL Inclusive Therapy services have a nifty little document that can help you set up an ideal space for your children at home.
This document is only a part of what AL Inclusive Therapy services has found works with children. The company has more such ideas and activities on its website.
“We want every joint to be here neutral position that give us the best opportunity for learning,” physical therapist Amanda Allen said.
She said parents will have to do some creative thinking for young children to be occupied.
“If the kids are properly supported then their brains and body can concentrate learning as opposed to where their bodies are in space and they may not wiggle as much,” Lindsay Parish, an occupational therapist, said.
Use things around the house and make sure the children have a comfortable place to sit. For the squirmy kids, provide them with something to fidget with. That helps them concentrate, she said
Provide brain breaks after each class – something that allows them to move around, like a dance party or exercise.