DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – This fall may be your only chance to see Big Tex wearing a mask, when for the first time in its 134-year history, the State Fair of Texas offers fans a way to experience it without ever leaving their cars.

The Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru gives people the opportunity to take their annual photo with Big Tex and eat some signature bites.

Three package options will be available for online purchase only — a photo only option, a 1 – 2 person package, and a 3 – 4 person package. Sign-up to be a Big Tex Insider to get first access to tickets when they go on sale (Sept. 2).

It’s $25 for “admission” and a photo with Big Tex and $65 for “admission” and 2 corny dogs and 4 or 5 other fried foods and a Big Tex photo.

Only a limited number of tickets are for sale. Each customer will select a date and time, then choose one of two different packages.

Fair Food & Photo Packages are available for these dates:

Friday, September 25 through Sunday, September 27, 2020

Friday, October 2 through Sunday, October 4, 2020

Friday, October 9 through Monday, October 12, 2020 (excluding Saturday, October 10, due to the AT&T Red River Showdown football game)

Thursday, October 15 through Sunday, October 18, 2020

Each package includes:

Soft Drinks or Bottled Waters provided by Haworth Concessions

Fletcher’s Original State Fair Corny Dogs

Jack’s French Fries

Fried Oreos

State Fair Cotton Candy

Pioneer Kettle Corn

You may also pre-order the following add-ons in packs of two:

Sweet Connie’s Corn on the Cob

Additional Fletcher’s Corny Dogs

Sausage on a stick

Turkey Legs

Fair organizers don’t expect the Drive-Thru to take no longer than 1.5 hours once cars enter the gate.