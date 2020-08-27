FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Motor Speedway will be opening up one of its campgrounds “free of charge” for victims of Hurricane Laura from Texas and Louisiana.

Officials said the campground is located on property off of Highway 114 near Lone Star Kartpark. Restroom and shower facilities will be open, with social distancing and sanitation protocols in place.

According to officials, Speedway Children’s Charities – Texas Chapter will also be collecting blood and monetary donations to help the storm victims. Those interested in making a donation can go here.

“The devastating effects of Hurricane Laura are wide-reaching so our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone whose lives have been disrupted,” said Eddie Gossage, president and general manager of Texas Motor Speedway. “We’re honored, as always, to be working with the American Red Cross to provide assistance. 2020 has been a difficult year for all of us. Providing a safe place to shelter and regroup for those displaced by the storm is a positive on both an individual basis and for the community as a whole.”

Hurricane Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana at around 1 a.m. Thursday. Thousands of residents in Southeast Texas and southwestern Louisiana fled toward areas like North Texas for shelter.