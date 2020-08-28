Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A child was shot and critically injured Friday afternoon after Fort Worth police said he found a loaded gun.
Police said they responded to the shooting at around 1:30 p.m. at the Wyndham Pointe apartments on Sparrow Wood Lane.
A child was taken to Cook Children’s in critical condition and is expected to survive. Police did not say how old the child is.
Police said the child found a loaded gun and was shot. Investigators are looking into how the child came across the weapon.
Police have not said if charges are being filed in the case.