DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say seriously injured 16-year-old Jaylssa Zaragoza as she crossed Lake June Road on August 21.
Police said a white sedan was traveling east on Lake June Road and struck Zaragoza causing serious injury. The suspect vehicle fled the scene east on Lake June Road, cutting through Walgreens parking lot to turn south on Masters Drive.
The sedan could possibly have damage to the front on the driver’s side and to the driver’s side mirror. Any help the public could provide in identifying the vehicle and driver that struck the victim is greatly appreciated.
Anyone with information related to this collision is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department’s Vehicle Crimes Unit, Detective Jason Massey at 214-671-0012, or by email at Jason.massey@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case number 148149-2020.