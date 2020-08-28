NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Crime, dallas police, DFW News, Hit and Run, Jaylssa Zaragoza, Lake June Road, Masters Road, serious injuries

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say seriously injured 16-year-old Jaylssa Zaragoza as she crossed Lake June Road on August 21.

Jaylssa Zaragoza, 16 (courtesy: Facebook)

Police said a white sedan was traveling east on Lake June Road and struck Zaragoza causing serious injury. The suspect vehicle fled the scene east on Lake June Road, cutting through Walgreens parking lot to turn south on Masters Drive.

The sedan could possibly have damage to the front on the driver’s side and to the driver’s side mirror. Any help the public could provide in identifying the vehicle and driver that struck the victim is greatly appreciated.

Anyone with information related to this collision is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department’s Vehicle Crimes Unit, Detective Jason Massey at 214-671-0012, or by email at Jason.massey@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case number 148149-2020.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply