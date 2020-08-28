DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The call for racial equality and police reform was heard on the Southern Methodist University (SMU) campus Friday.

When protests began throughout the world over racial injustices following recent police shootings of Black residents, students like Antwan Richardson and Brooke Betik wanted to be a part of it.

“It was so cool to see the entire football team was there and like all these student athletes were coming together and like other parts of campus were there,” Betik said.

“We are world changers and I think if we are going to talk the talk, we need to walk the walk so we have to set the world for change,” Richardson added.

Hundreds of students were led by the Black Association of SMU Athletes in a march from the north end of the campus to the south and back.

Sophomore Gloria Mireles didn’t march but supported the message of the marchers.

“I feel like it’s not cool to show people less respect because of your color, your ethnicity, whatever. I think everybody should be treated equally,” Mireles said.

Friday’s march had the support of SMU’s leadership, which also took part.

SMU President Gerald Turner encouraged the students to let their voices be heard — something that the students appreciated.

“I think it’s really impactful to see a university president actually saying the words Black Lives Matter on campus,” Betik said.

“I’ve always felt very welcome here but I definitely feel a lot more responsibility now with a lot more going on so just help equality and move forward,” Richardson said.

Students are planning another march organized by SMU Black Lives Matter for Sept. 5.