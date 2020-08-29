Comments
WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people, including a 2-year-old child, were taken to a hospital Saturday afternoon after a boat caught fire at Lake Weatherford, officials said.
Police said they responded to a call about a boat on fire near the Lake Weatherford marina at around 3:20 p.m.
A 2-year-old child and two women were transported by air to Parkland hospital, according to the Texas Game Warden. A man, who was the driver, suffered minor injuries and stayed at the scene.
The game warden said the boat had gotten gas at the marina and then “exploded.”
Crews are currently trying to recover the sunken boat so a thorough investigation can take place.