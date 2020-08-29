NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Boat Fire, DFW News, fire, Lake Weatherford, Texas game warden, Weatherford, Weatherford Police

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people, including a 2-year-old child, were taken to a hospital Saturday afternoon after a boat caught fire at Lake Weatherford, officials said.

Police said they responded to a call about a boat on fire near the Lake Weatherford marina at around 3:20 p.m.

A 2-year-old child and two women were transported by air to Parkland hospital, according to the Texas Game Warden. A man, who was the driver, suffered minor injuries and stayed at the scene.

The game warden said the boat had gotten gas at the marina and then “exploded.”

(Credit: Dax Morgan)

Crews are currently trying to recover the sunken boat so a thorough investigation can take place.

Comments

Leave a Reply