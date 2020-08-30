BRYAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people are dead and one person is injured after a single-engine plane crashed in Central Texas Sunday afternoon, police said.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Piper PA24 crashed on a runway at Coulter Field Airport in Bryan at around 2:30 p.m.
Police said they are working the scene until the FAA arrives for an investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will also be investigating.
The Bryan Police Department is currently working a plane crash at Coulter Airfield. We will be securing the scene until the FAA arrives for investigation. We ask that people avoid the area.
Three people died in the crash and one person was transported to the hospital.
— Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) August 30, 2020
On Twitter, police confirmed the three deaths and one injury. The victims’ identities have not yet been released.