BRYAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people are dead and one person is injured after a single-engine plane crashed in Central Texas Sunday afternoon, police said.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Piper PA24 crashed on a runway at Coulter Field Airport in Bryan at around 2:30 p.m.

Police said they are working the scene until the FAA arrives for an investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will also be investigating.

On Twitter, police confirmed the three deaths and one injury. The victims’ identities have not yet been released.

