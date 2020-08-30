NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
AZLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dozens of people were displaced Saturday after severe storms with powerful winds damaged homes and buildings in parts of Tarrant County.

Those storms brought wind speeds of at least 70 mph and were strong enough to overturn entire mobile homes in Azle.

A spokesperson for the fire department said about 35 people were displaced and that a mobile home park was heavily impacted. Ten to 15 RVs were flipped over and about 10 businesses and five homes were damaged.

There were no serious injuries reported. However a lot of the area is still without power.

On top of losing power, a portion of resident Jessica Mathis’ trailer and shed was damaged. She said Saturday night’s storm started as just a sprinkle and then quickly escalated, leaving no time to really prepare.

“All the sudden our trailer, our RV, was just shaking back and forth… stuff was falling off the counters and it was pretty scary,” Mathis said.

Neighbors were out Sunday helping with cleanup efforts. Red Cross volunteers were also helping those impacted and setting up shelters.

There was damage also seen in Briar, near Eagle Mountain Lake.

