HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people, including a child, are dead after a driver going the wrong way caused a crash in Haltom City.
According to police, the crash happened in the 5400 block of Loop 820 near Highway 377.
Police said the driver of a Chevy pickup was going west in the eastbound lanes when it crashed into a BMW with three people inside, causing both vehicles to catch fire.
Officers were able to pull two occupants of the BMW out of the wreckage before the vehicle was fully engulfed, but they were unable to the third passenger out.
The three occupants of the car — a man, a woman and a little girl– were pronounced dead at the scene, while the wrong-way driver was transported by air ambulance to Harris Methodist in Fort Worth with “life threatening” injuries.
Police said they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
The identities of those involved have not yet been released as the investigation continues.