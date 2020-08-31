DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The man who brought historical figures to life for millions and is the most famous fictional king in recent times is being remembered by artists in Dallas.

Chadwick Boseman died after a four-year battle with colon cancer on Friday. He was 43.

The actor who gave award winning performances in the movie ’42’ portraying Jackie Robinson, in ‘Get On Up’ as James Brown, and as Thurgood Marshall in ‘Marshall’ is probably best known for his entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as T’Challa, the Black Panther.

Dallas graffiti artists Hatziel Flores and Jeremy Biggers collaborated to paint a mural honoring Boseman.

On Instagram Flores said, “We never know what people are dealing so treat them with love and respect but the real heroes do all even if they’re the ones dealing with it. That’s one of the greatest lessons we can all learn from Chadwick Boseman.”

According to the family doctors told Boseman he had Stage 3 colon cancer in 2016 — that means the Howard University grad went on to star in at least seven movies, including Black Panther, after getting the diagnosis.

The mural by Flores and Biggers — which is temporary — is in the public graffiti park Fabrication Yard at 611 Fabrication Street.