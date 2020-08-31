DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Dallas Transportation Department is halting the city’s scooter program on Friday, September 4.
The city said the decision to stop the program was made in consultation with Dallas Police due to public safety concerns from residents.
“We have received complaints about scooters and would like to make substantial changes to the scooter program,” said Transportation Director Mike Rogers. “The changes will include public safety considerations so that the city may have safe modes of alternative transportation.”
Scooter operators are required to cease operations by Wednesday.
All scooters must be removed from city streets by the close of business on Friday.
The city said in a news release Monday, complaints included allegations that companies and riders were not adhering to the dockless vehicle ordinance and it posed a public safety issue.
The city said the Transportation Department and Dallas Police Department will host community meetings with residents, business owners and vendors to discuss public safety solutions while the scooters remain off the road.