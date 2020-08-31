DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) –Dallas homicide detectives arrested a man Monday morning for his alleged connection to the homicides of a woman and two teenagers, police believe he’s related to although they didn’t confirm how.

The man told police he had “killed his family,” when they encountered him.

The victims were found at the Rosemont apartments on John West Rd in East Dallas. Police said the deceased female is around 50 years old and the children are in their late teens.

“The kids get up go to school every morning, no arguing or anything like that. The last time I saw her she was getting groceries out the car, and the boys were helping her, and you’d never think that he would do that,” said neighbor Chanel Lockhart.

Police said a handgun was found inside the home along with multiple shell casings.

“This is a horrible scene… just a horrific situation,” a spokesperson for the police department said.

This is a developing story, please click back for updates.