BRYAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A young woman and her parents from North Texas died in a single-engine plane crash in Bryan on Sunday.

One person, who is not related to the three who were killed, was hospitalized in critical condition.

Bryan police on Monday identified the three people killed in the Sunday afternoon crash as 54-year-old David Walker, 51-year-old Tamara Walker and their daughter, Victoria Walker, 21.

Police said the Walkers were from Farmersville, about 40 miles northeast of Dallas.

“The Brave Nation lost three integral members of its community Sunday afternoon when David, Tammy, and Victoria were called away from this world,” said Community ISD Superintendent Dr. Roosevelt Nivens. “Our prayers and our hearts are with the Walker and Abbott families, with Victoria’s sister, Madeline, who was not on the plane, and with the family of Victoria’s boyfriend.”

Tamara Walker served Community ISD as a school board member, and along with her daughters Victoria and Madeline was an alumni of Community ISD.

Daughter Madeline Walker posted on Facebook Sunday, “As many of you may have heard, my parents and sister were killed in an airplane accident today. Please keep my family in your prayers throughout the upcoming days. We will be sure to share as we have additional details about arrangements. I’m blessed to be surrounded by wonderful people and family throughout this time.”

Police say the four occupants were found in the plane after it crashed on the runway at Coulter Airfield in Bryan, about 85 miles northwest of Houston.

The Walkers were pronounced dead at scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration has said the plane was a single-engine Piper PA24.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the crash.

“Our hearts are broken for the Abbott and Walker families,” said Mike Shepard, the President of the Community ISD school board. “It is never easy when we lose members of the Brave Nation before their time, and we will be praying for them and the rest of our Community family during this time.”

Last November, four Community High School students were killed in a car crash.

