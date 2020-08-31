DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A driver struck and killed a pedestrian early Monday morning in Denton and kept on going, police said.

It happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. on southbound I-35 E at the McCormick St. overpass.

Denton Fire and EMS responded and pronounced the the victim, a man, dead.

All lanes of southbound I-35 E were closed for several hours while officers conducted their preliminary crash investigation.

Traffic investigators are searching for a dark gray Honda with right front corner and passenger side damage.

Investigators are still working to identify the model of the vehicle.

Police said it’s possible the driver may not have known they struck a person.

The pedestrian was struck by at least one other vehicle following the initial crash.

The driver of that vehicle did stop and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone else involved or anyone who has information surrounding this crash can contact Traffic Officer Tom Birckbichler at (940) 349-7851, or Traffic Officer Arie’ll Bell at (940) 349-7941.